David Mahlobo 'given R21m to deal with conspiring judges', Zondo hears

Former state security minister David Mahlobo has been ducking and diving, running away from accounting for his role in the illegalities that took place at the State Security Agency (SSA) under his watch.

Instead, when an investigation team set up by the new regime at SSA tried to get answers from him in 2018, Mahlobo threatened to spill the beans on then-minister of state security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

This was revealed at the state capture inquiry on Thursday during the testimony of an unidentified operative, simply referred to as “Ms K”.

Mahlobo stands accused of having collected cash payments for two suspicious SSA operations.

One mission was named Project Commitment, under which Mahlobo allegedly collected a sum of R78m in hard cash. The money, the commission heard, was said to be intended for then president Jacob Zuma — though no-one had proof that Zuma received the money.