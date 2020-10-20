Bongani Bongo back in parliament, says ANC deciding if he should 'step aside'

ANC MP Bongani Bongo was back in parliament on Tuesday, chairing the home affairs portfolio committee and saying his party was still processing whether he should step aside.

There have been questions over Bongo's position in parliament — and on the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) — after the party decided in August that members who are facing charges of corruption or other serious crimes should immediately “step aside” from all leadership positions in the party, legislatures or other government structures pending the finalisation of their cases.

Bongo is facing corruption charges for allegedly attempting to bribe an evidence leader of parliament's Eskom inquiry in 2017. A provisional trial date for his trial has been set for February 2021.

He has not attended any of the committee's virtual meetings since the ANC NEC announcement — first, the committee was told he was on sick leave and, later, that he was in isolation as he had been exposed to a confirmed case of Covid-19.

DA MP Joe McGluwa put Bongo on the spot on Tuesday, asking about his membership of parliament and chairmanship of the committee. McGluwa said it was important for Bongo to address “the uncertainty” about his “chairpersonship”.