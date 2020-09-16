Killer of intern doctor sentenced to life
The man who strangled a Limpopo intern medical doctor in January has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Limpopo High Court judge Ephraim Makgoba yesterday handed down life imprisonment to Ntiyiso Shilumani, 26, who pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend Shongile Nkwashu...
