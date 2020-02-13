South Africa

Man accused of murdering TVET student 'profiled' for other possible crimes

By Deepika Naidoo - 13 February 2020 - 15:38
Lesiba Zacharia Moabi appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Tshidi Mocheko.
Image: SAPS

A 36-year-old man accused of brutally killing TVET college student Tshidi Mocheko made his first court appearance at the Lephalale magistrate's court on Wednesday.  

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man, Lesiba Zacharia Moabi, was being profiled to check if he was involved in other serious crimes.

Moabi was arrested on Monday after the 27-year-old Mocheko's body was found with multiple stab wounds in the yard of a house in Onverwacht, Lephalale, the same day.

Moabi was arrested at Marapong township, on the outskirts of Lephalale, after police launched a manhunt for the student's killer.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court for a formal bail application on February 27.

