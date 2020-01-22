'I don't feel safe any more': Colleagues mourn murdered intern doctor

The 25-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of an intern doctor found dead in her locked room is due to appear in court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Shongile Nkhwashu, 24, was found dead at Mankweng Hospital, east of Polokwane, on Sunday evening.

Her death, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, shocked colleagues and provincial health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, who visited her family on Monday.

Health minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize and Ramathuba visited Mankweng Hospital on Tuesday.

“I must say this is one of the most devastating stories - the loss of a young doctor who would have been the first to be a doctor in her village,” said Mkhize.

“As a department we were so excited to have been able to place every single doctor, because they are very special, rare and have important skills for the country.”

A doctor at the hospital, who was at school with Nkhwashu, told SABC news: “I don’t feel safe any more. You never know what’s going to happen.

“We were not that close, but you know when someone is your classmate, it feels very close to me. It’s very painful, especially with everything that has been happening in the country with gender-based violence.”