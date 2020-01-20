'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door

"The police in Mankweng ... arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old intern doctor, whose body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on Sunday evening," said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

A person visiting the hospital reported a bad smell coming from one of the rooms. Upon closer inspection, the smell led to a locked room.

"The police were then called and on arrival the door was broken. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stage of decomposition," said Mojapelo.

"The police immediately commenced with investigations and the suspect, who is believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend, was traced and arrested in Giyani."

The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime, added Mojapelo.

He will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon.