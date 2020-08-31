Victory for housing activists in landmark Tafelberg case

Judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela have ruled in favour of housing activists in the landmark Tafelberg, Cape Town, case.

In a judgment of more than 200 pages, Gamble and Samela set aside the sale of the site of the former Tafelberg Remedial School in Sea Point by the Western Cape provincial government to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School in November 2015 for R135m, and the subsequent decision by the province in March 2017 not to withdraw the sale.

The applicants in the case, led by the land and housing legal support organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi, challenged the sale of the Tafelberg site and the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government’s affordable housing policy.

On Monday morning, Gamble swiftly delivered the concurring judgment alone in court 1 in the Cape High Court.

Read the judgment and its annexure.

The judges also ruled that the provincial regulations the provincial government used to justify the sale of the Tafelberg site were unconstitutional and invalid.

The provincial government was found to have incorrectly applied the provisions of the Government Immovable Asset Management Act of 2007 by not offering the Tafelberg site to the provincial housing department first.

The province was also found to have erred in its decision not to designate the Tafelberg site as falling within a restructuring zone, according to the Social Housing Act of 2008.