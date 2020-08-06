South Africa

Protest over power cuts shuts down Mamelodi

By Dimakatso Modipa - 06 August 2020 - 08:03

Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, came to a complete standstill yesterday with several main roads barricaded due to protests over power cuts.

Several parts of Mamelodi have not had electricity, some as long as two weeks...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X