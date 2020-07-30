Zimbabwe clears streets, shops close ahead of planned protests

Zimbabwe's security forces on Thursday cleared people off streets of the capital Harare and forced shops to close, a day before planned anti-government protests during the worst economic crisis in nearly a decade.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has struggled to keep his promise to revive the economy, with many Zimbabweans complaining they are worse off than when he replaced the autocratic Robert Mugabe after an army coup in 2017.

Activists have called for street rallies on Friday against corruption in government and economic hardships including soaring inflation that has eroded salaries and pensions.

Armed soldiers and anti-riot police patrolled on foot and in trucks, telling people to leave central Harare.

"Why are they forcing shops to close before the stipulated time?" asked one nervous motorist, asking not to be named.

"I have no option but to close the shop since the town is now deserted," added a shop owner, locking up her electricals business.