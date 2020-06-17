SA consumers battle to pay bills as job losses rise: TransUnion survey

A new survey by TransUnion shows that job losses are rising, with more than eight out of 10 consumers hurt financially and nine of out 10 concerned about their ability to pay their bills and loans.

Since the study's inception at the beginning of April to the week of May 25, the company said the number of consumers who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase: 16% of respondents financially affected by the virus have lost their jobs, up from 10% in the first week of April.

“Consumers in the most vulnerable sectors of the economy have been the hardest hit,” it found. “The lockdown imposed since March 27 has negatively affected the incomes of 89% of consumers employed in the construction and restaurant or food services industries, and 88% in the retail industry.”

One in five (20%) reported that they had payment holiday arrangements with their lenders and service providers, with car loans, personal loans and credit cards being the top three categories.