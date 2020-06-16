Uitenhage stylist uses his hair to protest against Covid-19 lockdown

KwaNobuhle hairdresser Onele Cembi has found a way to register a protest against lockdown conditions: writing his protest in his hair.

Cembi, who first “wrote” the words “Covid-19” in his dreadlocks, has now changed his hairstyle to reflect his frustration with the lockdown which is affecting his business. He has written “Senzenina” (what have we done?), in his hair, using the word of the old anti-apartheid song and prompting many Uitenhage passers-by to stop and stare.

Cembi, a father of six children, runs Odds and Odz Dreads Salon in the Eastern Cape township. He says he has lost about R30,000 a month during the lockdown.

“I closed down my salon. I can neither support my family nor pay all my bills any more.”

He says he has contacted the Covid-19 small business relief fund, but the criteria are very difficult to meet.