'We have come as far as we can': Swedish prosecutor drops probe into Olof Palme's assassination

The 34-year-long investigation into the assassination of Sweden’s then prime minister Olof Palme, which is believed by some to be linked to apartheid-era security agents, has been dropped.

Naming Stig Engstrom, who died in 2000, as a primary suspect, Sweden’s chief prosecutor Krister Petersson said on Wednesday he had decided to drop the investigation.

“Prosecutors are not courts. A standard of proof is required to find guilt. Stig Engstrom is deceased and we cannot start proceedings against him. We have come as far as we can with this investigation. The decision which we have come to is to discontinue the investigation,” said Petersson, who has overseen the probe since 2017.

Palme was murdered as he walked out of the Grand cinema in Stockholm with his wife Lisbeth on February 28 1986.

The Social Democratic Party leader, who had watched a movie with his wife, their son Marten and his partner, bled to death after he was shot in the neck and back.

His wife escaped injury.