South Africa

Water department briefing hit by 'Zoom-bombing' as user takes on ANC

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 13 May 2020 - 17:13
A water and sanitation department virtual meeting was halted on Wednesday after a 'suspicious' user appeared on the screen.
Image: Eyewitness News / via Twitter

A media briefing by minister Lindiwe Sisulu on corruption at the water and sanitation department was rocked by apparent “Zoom-bombing” on Wednesday.

The user insulted the ANC government and criticised its apparent non-action on corruption.

Midway through the briefing, the faceless user logged in and first displayed a placard on which was written “f**k the ANC”.

A few seconds later, the hacker showed another placard with the words “number of people jailed for corruption under [president Cyril] Ramaphosa = 0", with the zero circled around the president's face.

The hacker's final act before the Zoom feed was cut off was to post a Photoshopped picture of Ramaphosa with a clownish appearance.

The media briefing continued without the Zoom feed where other water and sanitation officials had joined in.

