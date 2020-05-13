Water department briefing hit by 'Zoom-bombing' as user takes on ANC
A media briefing by minister Lindiwe Sisulu on corruption at the water and sanitation department was rocked by apparent “Zoom-bombing” on Wednesday.
The user insulted the ANC government and criticised its apparent non-action on corruption.
Midway through the briefing, the faceless user logged in and first displayed a placard on which was written “f**k the ANC”.
A few seconds later, the hacker showed another placard with the words “number of people jailed for corruption under [president Cyril] Ramaphosa = 0", with the zero circled around the president's face.
#COVID19SA The water and Sanitation Zoom meeting has been shutdown because of this suspicious individual who logged on pic.twitter.com/61oNqrHSVt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2020
The hacker's final act before the Zoom feed was cut off was to post a Photoshopped picture of Ramaphosa with a clownish appearance.
The media briefing continued without the Zoom feed where other water and sanitation officials had joined in.