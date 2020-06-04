Slain teen's body may have been in bakkie while murder accused partied

Family and friends of murdered teen Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu were left reeling in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Thursday when they heard that his body may have been in the back of a bakkie owned by his cousin while the cousin and several other accused were partying at a birthday braai.

The body of the 16-year-old teen - who was initially reported missing after he was accused of stealing from a tavern and allegedly assaulted last month - was later found in a river near his Hambanathi home in Tongaat, north of Durban.

His cousin Mlungisi Thabethe, 28, who is also the owner of the tavern, was arrested for Mbuthu’s murder, along with Andile Nhleko, 27, Malusi Mthembu, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, and Lindani Ndlovu, 22.

They appeared in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Thursday for a third successive day of bail applications. A seventh accused, a minor, has already appeared before the magistrate’s court and abandoned his bail bid.