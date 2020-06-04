Many employees still desperate to share in UIF Ters benefit

Foreigners' applications have to be accompanied by copies of their passports and work permits, and the UIF has yet to respond to Sowetan’s questions about why applications that include these documents have not been paid.

Other employees wrote to Sowetan to say that they believed their employers were withholding their UIF Ters benefits.

When the UIF offices opened the online applications for benefits for May last week, there were some new features on the website and one of these allows you, as an employee, to check on the status of a claim for the benefit, even if it was submitted on your behalf by your employer.

If the benefit has been paid, your employer is not allowed to keep the money as the Labour Minister’s general notice under the Disaster Management Relief Act published in the Government Gazette states that no amount paid to an employer or bargaining council can be kept by them and no bank can refuse to pay the money to you, an employee, even if you owe the bank on an overdraft or loan.

There may be some confusion, however, if your employer paid you the benefit in advance before it received the money from the UIF.

However, if this was the case it should have been clearly told you that the money it was paying was an advance of the UIF Ters benefit and then it may retain the amount it paid you in advance.

Werksmans Attorneys’ Andre van Heerden, Jacques van Wyk and Thabisa Yantolo say in an article on the law firm’s website that the UIF advises that if an employer pays the UIF Ters benefit in advance it needs to do so in agreement with you, its employee.

It should not reflect the payment as remuneration or salary on your payslip but should keep the records to show the payment was made as it could be audited by the UIF.

When applying for benefits for May, employers have been encouraged to include the bank details of their employees when applying for benefits so that the benefits can be paid directly to you.

The UIF says in its frequently asked questions that freelance and casual workers will not qualify for benefits unless they are working 24 hours a month and they have an employee/employer relationship.

However, after the UIF settled an urgent court application brought by the Casual Workers Advice Office, the minister amended the directive on the UIF Ters benefit to include workers whose employer failed to register them for UIF.