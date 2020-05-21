Need a new vehicle? Then buy now, because car prices are set to spike

If you were thinking of buying a new car now that dealers have reopened their doors, it’s better to do it sooner than later as prices are set to spike.

The rand has plummeted in value since the beginning of the year, which will force local manufacturers and importers to raise new-vehicle prices in the coming months. Since January the local currency has dropped from R14 to R18.30 against the dollar (-23.5%), from R18.50 to R22.50 (-18%) against the pound, and from R15.70 to R20 (-22%) against the euro.

Some price increases are imminent, like BMW, which according to one dealer is expected to hike prices by 9% across all its models, except the 5 Series, on June 1. BMW SA wouldn’t confirm this figure but admitted that the recent decline in the value of the rand means prices will rise shortly.

High-volume local manufacturer Volkswagen says additional pricing will be required to partially recover the significant exchange rate deterioration. VW SA spokesman Andile Dlamini says pricing steps will be taken according to exchange rate developments but didn’t reveal when prices would increase or by how much.

He says the reduced prime interest rate will, however, assist consumer affordability in the short term. Last month the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by one percentage point for the second time in just less than a month, bringing the repo rate down to 4.25% — the lowest in recent history.

Market leader Toyota says that after a 2% new-vehicle price increase in May, its view for now is to look at what the market will do in the next few weeks.

“We do acknowledge the sensitivity around affordability for the consumer. Covid-19 fears continue to have a deeply damaging impact on emerging markets and risk assets. For now we will wait before we decide to shift pricing,” says Leon Theron, Senior Vice-President of Toyota Sales & Marketing.

Importer Hyundai is far more negative in its outlook, expecting new-car prices to increase by between 8% and 12% over the next 12 months.

“We believe a large percentage of consumers will be under financial and cash flow pressure,” says Stanley Anderson, Hyundai SA’s sales and operations director.