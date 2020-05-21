Richard Ofori not hung up on next move
Richard Ofori says only Maritzburg United and his management can determine where he will play next season.
The Ghanaian number one goalkeeper says whether he ends up joining Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates is not up to him.
The 26-year-old still has a year remaining on his contract with the Team of Choice after the club exercised their option to extend it earlier in the year.
"I work with management and I work with people around me. Normally, people say the decision is for the player but from my side, I have management that decide which team I can join," Ofori told reporters yesterday.
"The decision is not for me. I leave everything to them... and I will take it from there."
While many players believe that their progress is measured by playing in Europe, Ofori said that is not the case for him given that there was an interest in Belgium for his services, which was declined by the club last year.
"I can say as a player that anywhere you play you can improve. It depends on the mindset and how you do your thing," Ofori added.
"It is not everyone who can play in Europe. I don't focus much on going to Europe because I need to focus on what I have at hand. I'm playing in South Africa, so I don't think about going to Europe."
Asked if rumours about leaving the team have been unsettling him, the shot-stopper insists he has not lost focus.
"As a sportsman, if you are doing something good people will talk about you and it is a positive thing for a player. It doesn't mean I should lose focus. The most important thing is, I am a Maritzburg United player and I still have a contract with them. I have not heard anything from management, only just rumours."
