Richard Ofori not hung up on next move

Richard Ofori says only Maritzburg United and his management can determine where he will play next season.

The Ghanaian number one goalkeeper says whether he ends up joining Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates is not up to him.

The 26-year-old still has a year remaining on his contract with the Team of Choice after the club exercised their option to extend it earlier in the year.

"I work with management and I work with people around me. Normally, people say the decision is for the player but from my side, I have management that decide which team I can join," Ofori told reporters yesterday.

"The decision is not for me. I leave everything to them... and I will take it from there."