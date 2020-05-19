WesBank denies it is repossessing 45,000 cars as claimed on Twitter

WesBank has refuted claims made on social media that it is planning to repossess thousands of vehicles from its customers.

On Monday, some Twitter users claimed that the bank was to repossess around 45,000 cars but Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communication, says these claims are false and unfounded.

“Repossessions are always the very last resort for WesBank. The bank would rather consult with its customers to make new arrangements for payment, than repossess a vehicle,” he said.

“During these challenging times it remains a priority of ours to assist our customers where possible. As such, a payment relief option has been made available to those negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Gaoaketse.

“To date, we have received over 100,000 applications and have offered relief to over 53% of customers that have applied and have qualified for assistance. These numbers are a clear indication of where our focus is at the moment, so such allegations are irresponsible at a time where customers are vulnerable and need solutions,” said Gaoaketse.

Customers who need assistance can apply on www.wesbank.co.za.