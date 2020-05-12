WATCH | Constitutional crisis? Meet the man who wrote the book

Albie Sachs is one of South Africa’s great freedom fighters – quite an achievement considering the heroes of our past.

His commitment to opposing injustice goes back to his childhood, when he first encountered segregation. Sachs grew up to spend the rest of his life pushing back against oppression.

“There were many whites and some black people who felt ‘What the heck are you doing fighting for the black people?’” he says. “My answer was ‘I’m not fighting for the black people, I’m fighting with the black people for my own soul’.”

