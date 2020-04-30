South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Education department on reopening of schools

By staff reporter - 30 April 2020 - 16:48

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the date for a phased-in reopening of schools during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The cabinet met on Thursday morning to discuss when South African children will return to school.

The education department initially said grade 12 and grade 7 pupils would return next week.

On Wednesday evening, after the briefing to parliament earlier in the day — the department backtracked on the dates.

