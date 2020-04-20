Many parents fear sending their kids back to school after lockdown

Many parents may not be sending their children back to school once schooling resumes for fear they may contract the coronavirus in the classroom.

Reacting to the department of basic education's proposed scenarios on pupils' seating arrangements in the classroom, which were published in the Sunday Times this week, parents took to Facebook to voice their concerns over social distancing.

The department's discussion document — titled ''Draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan'' — states that the school must ensure that space with reference to social distancing, no bodily contact and hygiene and sanitising requirements were given attention when pupils were admitted.

One of the scenarios proposed was that a 1m distance between pupils' chairs would be acceptable if it was applied with strict precautionary measures such as temperature checking, face masks, gloves and sanitisers.

Many parents were willing to allow their children to return next year and repeat the grade, rather than risk their lives by allowing them back into the classroom this year.