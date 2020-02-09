DA wants urgent meeting over State Security Agency robbery

The DA wants an “urgent” parliamentary meeting over a reported robbery at the State Security Agency's offices in Pretoria.



The Sunday Independent reported on Sunday that an “undisclosed amount of money and sensitive documents have been stolen from the State Security Agency offices in Pretoria, in what is believed to be a politically-motivated inside job”.

The robbers — two weeks ago — reportedly made off with “classified documents, an undisclosed amount of money in local and foreign currency and CCTV cameras, without breaking a door or a window”.

The publication quoted Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi as confirming that a burglary case at the SSA was being investigated.