Jacob Zuma's legal team submit 'altered' sick note

A "puzzling" sick note with altered dates, vague diagnosis and a non-existent doctor's practice number.

This is what former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers handed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday to prove that he was too ill to appear for his corruption pre-trial.

The note, which attracted curious questions from judge Dhaya Pillay, appears to have been issued by Dr Zakes Kagiso Motene, a long-serving presidential medical unit member at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Sowetan was able to confirm that Motene works at the hospital, but the number that appeared on Zuma's sick note was not his practice number.

Pillay was not satisfied with the note.

The judge asked why Zuma's sick note had a stamp on it, but no date. A date on which Zuma's sick leave commenced also appears to be contentious as it was altered to January 6, but his legal team could not explain the alteration.

The diagnosis report is also vague, only stating that Zuma was diagnosed with a "medical condition".

Judge Pillay said that as much as the court could accept that Zuma was ill, the doctor's note did not sufficiently prove this.