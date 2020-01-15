'Refrain from engaging in public spats', ANC tells members

The ANC has rapped finance minister Tito Mboweni and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina over the knuckles for engaging in a public spat, urging them to respect the party's conference resolutions.

The pair were embroiled in a nasty Twitter war of words after Mboweni tweeted on Tuesday that he was convinced that the party’s resolution on the Reserve Bank was a wrong one.

Masina took exception to Mboweni's comments, saying “if the branches are still a basic unit of the organisation, they need to correct" Mboweni's arrogance”.

The ANC resolved at its 2017 Nasrec conference that the central bank should be nationalized and that its mandate must be expanded to take into consideration job creation and eradicating poverty.

In a statement, issued on Wednesday afternoon, the party said it was “concerned about the public posture taken by Comrade Tito Mboweni in relation to resolutions and policy positions of the ANC, specifically on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).”

"It is our view that Comrade Tito should act with care and be cautious at all times on matters of policy given his position as the Minister of Finance, including subjecting himself to the overall Communications Protocols of the African National Congress," spokesperson Pule Mabe said.