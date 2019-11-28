SA gun amnesty welcomed 'but surrendered weapons must be safeguarded'

SA's experience of firearm amnesties confirmed they were effective in recovering guns, including unwanted, unauthorised and illegal weapons, Gun Free SA said on Thursday.

The organisation welcomed the declaration by police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday of a six-month national firearm amnesty, starting on December 1.

The group said it was the fourth such amnesty. Previous rounds had seen the recovery of more than 120,000 firearms and 1.8-million rounds of ammunition.

“Over one third of the guns [45,133] and ammunition [738,028] recovered in the 2005 and 2010 amnesties were illegally held,” the organisation said. It said the impending amnesty was being implemented within the context of a national gun violence “emergency”.

The latest crime statistics showed guns to be the leading cause of murder (47% of murders in 2018/19 were from gunshots). In Gauteng, gunshots had overtaken motor vehicle collisions as the leading cause of death in the province.