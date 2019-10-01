There's no evidence implicating me - Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has rubbished allegations that he was bribed with R40,000 to look the other way during his tenure as the top cop.

Cele was responding to Crime Intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry yesterday in which he testified that he

believed Cele was bribed to protect corruption-accused intelligence officer Solomon Lazarus.

Lirandzu Themba, Cele's spokesperson, told Sowetan last night the police minister believes "there hasn't been any evidence implicating him and it would be illogical to respond to assumptions".

"General Cele says he will wait until after Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo has completed his testimony to give a response, if need be," said Themba.

"It must be emphasised that throughout the testimony of this particular witness concerning General Cele, even the chairperson of the commission Judge [deputy chief justice] Raymond Zondo pointed out gaps in his testimony, calling for him to give evidence based on facts and not assumptions.

"At some point even the witness admitted that he was assuming about his version of events and wasn't sure."

Naidoo, who is in witness protection, described a 2009 meeting at the home of

businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu. Present at the meeting were Naidoo, Marimuthu, Lazarus and later Cele.