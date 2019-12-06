Mystery safe auctioned for R3,500 as Bosasa auction comes to an end

A mystery safe, without a key and with its contents unknown, was sold on Friday as part of the Bosasa auction.

The safe sold for R3,500 — and the buyer will also need to drop some cash to get a new key or cut through the steel case. And after all this, the safe might turn out to be empty.

It was one of the prized possessions belonging to liquidated African Global Operations (previously known as Bosasa) which was auctioned at the company’s former headquarters in Krugersdorp on Friday.

Clive Lazarus, an appraiser to the master of the high court, said it was very unusual for such a purchase to go at this price.

“It is very rare,” Lazarus told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the auction.