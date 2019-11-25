Bosasa assets up for grabs in three-day auction.

The property of African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) will go under the hammer in a massive three-day auction to take place at Luipaardvlei in Krugersdorp.

Park Village Auction said the auction will start on December 4-6.

Clive Lazarus, director at Park Village Auction,said his company, along with partners and Bidders Choice, have received due instructions from the appointed liquidators.

“This auction follows the liquidation of Bosasa and there are 120 commercial and passenger vehicles that will be auctioned. The auction will include an entire copper plant, commercial properties and high-end furniture,” Lazarus said.

The viewing will be on December 2-3 from 9am until 4pm.

The auction sequence will begin with the sale of vehicles, which includes those issued for personal use, such as a 2016 BMW X5, a 2011 Audi S5, 2008 Audi A4, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E200, and 2016 Mercedes-Benz C250.

The second day of the auction will see assets like a copper plant being placed under the hammer.

On the final day of the auction, security and electronic equipment and household furniture will be up for grabs.

The assets will be auctioned off to settle the debt the company owes to creditors.