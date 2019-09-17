South Africa

Menlyn Maine mall evacuated as man threatens to blow up bank

By Dan Meyer - 17 September 2019 - 14:41
Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Tshwane.
Image: Twitter/@DilonaNaicker

Menlyn Maine shopping centre, east of Tshwane, was evacuated on Tuesday after a man threatened to blow up a bank there.

Emergency services responded quickly to reports that a man had threatened to detonate bombs inside the bank.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that he demanded a substantial sum of money.

Police spokesperson Capt Colette Weilbach said the man, in his 50s, entered the branch about 11.15am.

He handed a note over to the bank teller who helped him. The note said there was a bomb planted inside the bank.”

The security immediately reacted and evacuated the whole shopping centre.  The SAPS responded and arrested the man inside the bank.”

A firearm was confiscated.

The SAPS bomb disposal and K9 units were called out and are still on the scene to inspect a device that was found. The shopping centre is not declared as safe yet.” 

The man is set to be charged with contravention of the Explosive Act No 26 of 1956.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

