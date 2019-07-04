Man who stabbed wife 23 times sentenced to 26 years in jail

Monroe Clayton Lee, who stabbed his wife more than 20 times in 2016, was on Wednesday sentenced to an effective 26-year jail term by the high court in Kimberley.

Lee was on Tuesday found guilty of the murder of his wife Mitashja (Tessa) Lee, as well as on two charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

During the fatal knife attack on August 20, 2016, Lee also stabbed his one-year-old granddaughter, whom she was holding. Lee also attempted to stab his daughter, Monique, the mother of the baby.

His granddaughter was stabbed in the chest and in the cheek. Mitashja died after she was stabbed 23 times.