Pact is reached in Mozambique but prospects for peace still uncertain

With a handshake, Mozambique's leaders hope to close the book on a decades-long conflict on Tuesday. But an election in October and new causes of violence mean lasting peace is far from assured.

After fighting on opposite sides of a civil war that erupted following independence from Portugal and killed more than one million people between 1977 and 1992, the ruling Frelimo party and former guerrilla movement Renamo signed a ceasefire that ended the worst of the bloodshed.

However, violence has flared periodically in the years since, especially around elections.

Analysts say the new accord, encompassing a permanent end to hostilities, constitutional changes and the disarming and reintegration of Renamo fighters into the security forces or civilian life, offers the best hope yet for a lasting solution to the conflict.

"All of us have to be optimistic, because if nobody believes in peace, there will be no peace," said Felipe Donoso, head of mission for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Mozambique.