Penny Sparrow has died

Penny Sparrow, the racist realtor whose 2016 social media post about beachgoers on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, has died.

Sparrow’s daughter Charmaine Cowie confirmed to our sister publication TimesLIVE on Thursday morning that that her mother had died on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with colon cancer. Cowie appealed for privacy while her family was in mourning.

“We have been through so much through all of this and we are struggling… she was my mom,” she said.

Sparrow fanned the the flames of racial tensions in South Africa when on New Year's Eve 2016, in a virulent Facebook post‚ she likened black beachgoers to monkeys.

The rant set in motion a viral backlash‚ which has seen her hauled to court by the ANC for hate speech as well as criminal charges. The Equality Court last year slapped the 70-year-old grandmother with a R150 000 fine‚ which she had to pay after two months.