'Of course, you are racist against Indians,' Jackson Mthembu lashes EFF MPs

“Why do the EFF pursue Gordhan so much? Let's just try and answer this question,” said Mthembu. “Why this anarchic pursuit of this stalwart of our liberation movement?"

He added: “One reason that we want to put is that there is a deep-seated hatred for our Indian compatriots among this. Of course, you are racist. You are.”

Mthembu - who was heckled by EFF MPs - characterised the EFF's conduct towards Gordhan last week as disrespectful, rude and uncouth.

He said Gordhan's sin was the work he was doing in cleaning up state-owned entities.

“I can assure you that in his attempts to clean the state-owned entities, he stepped on some corrupt toes of EFF cronies”.

Mthembu also accused the EFF of trying to deviate from their friends who are dealing in illicit cigarettes and who regularly fund the party, and whom he said were being pursued by the tax collecting agencies.

“Now Pravin becomes a scapegoat,” he added.