Lawlessness has to come to an end

Communities must stop taking the law into their own hands and allow police to do their job.

The story of a man who was castrated and killed after he was caught allegedly raping two girls in Midrand is shocking.

Tokyo informal settlement residents described to Sowetan in yesterday's edition how the man was severely beaten and his private parts sliced off "with his own knife".

This was after they had heard screams coming from the bushes near the Ivory Park Stadium on Saturday night.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 18, were walking past the informal settlement when they were accosted by three men armed with a knife and a firearm.

The men had already raped one girl, but the attack stopped when the other girl's screams caught the attention of the community and they came out in numbers.

The residents, upset at what was happening, gave chase and apprehended one of the suspects, who was beaten to death.