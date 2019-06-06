By George, a new label

Local couturier George Malelu, pictured has launched his eponymous label, fresh off his not-so-fabulous breakup from longtime business partner Quiteria Kekana.

Before their shock break-up last month, under their fashion label Quiteria & George, the duo dressed American superstar Beyoncé during her performance at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg in December.

Malelu launched his label Georges Malelu during the inaugural Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Kigali in Rwanda.

He was one of the 14 designers to showcase from countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Belgium, USA, Uganda and Canada at the two-day event.

Malelu graced the catwalk on Saturday with a gothic and dramatic 10-piece collection titled Game of Thrones.

"It [the collection] is a tale of beautiful garments inspired by a world where women are strong, brave, intelligent, feminine and not afraid to take charge," Malelu explained.

"The Georges Malelu woman embodies all these qualities."

The feminine, yet edgy, collection saw models strut down the ramp looking like warrior princesses that just stepped out of the set of Game of Thrones.

"I am very proud to have put together such stunning garments in a period of six days."