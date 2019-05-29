Allen and Knapp are out to prove their finesse

It is often said that it is better to strike when the iron is hot. That idiom means that it is wise to act on an opportunity promptly while favourable conditions exist to avoid disappointment later.

That is the case with pro boxers Roarke Knapp and Boyd Allen, whose promising careers are guided by veteran promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves.

Grooming boxers for the bigger stages has always been Berman's mainstay.

He introduced little-known Knapp and Allen to bigger crowds at Emperors Palace, where these stable-mates, trained by Vusi Mtolo, are yet to disappoint.

Knapp, whose facial appearance resembles that of a rock star, made an everlasting impression in May when he blasted Wynand Mulder in one round.

Allen, who's a former mixed martial arts fighter, retained his WBA Pan African junior middleweight belt with a points win against Brandon Thysse on the same night. Berman is bringing them back into action on June 8. Knapp, 20, who boasts seven knockouts in eight wins, will take on Zambia-based Congolese Mbiya Kanku over six rounds.

Allen, 28, who campaigned in the featherweight class in Extreme Fighting Championships, will welcome Aleksandra Zhuravskiy of Kazakhstan over eight rounds. Allen has made a quick transition from mixed martial arts and is undefeated in four boxing fights.