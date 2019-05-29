Life term for killer drives point home

SA court judges and magistrates sometimes faced criticism from the public for handing down "lenient" jail sentences to people who committed serious crimes, like rape and murder.

One judge who comes to mind is Thokozile Masipa, who incurred widespread derision from the public after her controversial sentencing of former Olympian and murderer Oscar Pistorius in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in 2016.

Masipa sentenced Pistorius to five years for culpable homicide for killing his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2014 - a decision which was later overturned by the appeals court and a murder verdict registered.

In her new sentence for Pistorius on a murder conviction, Masipa only increased his sentence by one year to six years.

However, the sentence was successfully appealed by the National Prosecuting Authority and the Supreme Court of Appeal, and was increased to 13 years.

Yesterday, acting judge Herman Broodryk earned respect and trust of the public when he handed down a life sentence to murderer Lebohang Kevin Mofokeng.