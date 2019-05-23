City of Joburg creates 1,000 new jobs

Are you unemployed and willing to help clean the streets and cut grass in Johannesburg?

The City of Johannesburg is looking for you as part of a new initiative to employ up to 1,400 people to improve basic services.

This was announced by Johannesburg finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni yesterday when he tabled the city's budget for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Ngobeni said R100m has been set aside for the recruitment of a "visible service delivery workforce".

The workers will augment current services deployed across the city's seven regions to perform functions such as grass cutting, street sweeping, storm water desilting, litter picking and related functions.

"The city is growing. We are getting about 3,000 [people] migrating into the city on a monthly basis. We believe that if we can be able to get this workforce on the ground [it will make a difference]. The idea is to get at least 10 of them per ward in the city. They will work at identified spots where service delivery is dragging."

Ngobeni said job seekers would be invited to register their names and qualifications in the city's database.