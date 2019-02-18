South Africa

Taxpayers likely to foot SAA’s R1.1bn Comair bill

By Karl Gernetzky and Linda Ensor - 18 February 2019 - 10:11
SA's national airline must pay Comair over R1bn.
Cash-strapped SAA will have to fork out R1.1bn to its rival Comair to settle a decade-old competition case, with taxpayers most likely having to foot the bill.

The national airline, which has still not submitted its 2017/18 financial statements to parliament, is one of several state-owned enterprises, including Eskom, Denel and the SABC, which are relying on a government bailout to stabilise their parlous finances.

Apart from paying R1.1bn, SAA was also ordered to carry the costs of the 14-year-old legal battle. The airline is hoping finance minister Tito Mboweni will announce some form of financial assistance when he tables his 2019/20 budget in parliament on Wednesday.


