North West running out of medication - expired drugs pile up at depot

North West hospitals and clinics are fast running out of medication because most supplies have either expired or are about to expire.

Staff members at the provincial medical depot in Mahikeng said expired medicines were piling up in a room at the depot.

A staff member who asked not to be named said they were expected to accept medication due to expire in six months as a minimum requirement.

"But here we can accept medicines that will expire in a month's time. We take orders from our superiors, so we do as we are told," she said.

Another staff member said the problem was that medication that came from the depot were only transported to hospitals across the province.

"Clinics collect their medications from hospitals, so it's impossible for all short-dated medications to be distributed in such a short time," he said.