Naomi Campbell heads to Mzansi for Forbes summit
Supermodel Naomi Campbell will headline Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit that starts on Friday in Durban.
This year's event takes place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.
Campbell and other speakers, including KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Sihle Zikalala, will get the chance to engage through panel discussions.
Guests will also attend the awards gala dinner to celebrate women who have made a remarkable impact in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership categories.
The managing editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa, Methil Renuka, said: “We are truly honoured to be welcoming Naomi Campbell to the fourth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. Having established herself as a global powerhouse in fashion, Naomi Campbell has used her fame to benefit vulnerable communities with much of her charity work also focused on the African continent. We look forward to engaging with her."
Zikalala concurred: “We extend a warm welcome to this year’s headline speaker, Naomi Campbell. We look forward to engaging with her on topics that will extend the positive impact by women in this country. Her involvement in this event indicates the calibre of this summit, and the strides being taken by African women. ”
British-born Campbell has graced many magazine covers and featured in numerous television shows and films.