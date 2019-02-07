Naomi Campbell heads to Mzansi for Forbes summit

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will headline Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit that starts on Friday in Durban.

This year's event takes place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

Campbell and other speakers, including KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Sihle Zikalala, will get the chance to engage through panel discussions.

Guests will also attend the awards gala dinner to celebrate women who have made a remarkable impact in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership categories.