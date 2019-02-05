Elias Mawela tipped to be Gauteng's next police boss

Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, the head of special forces in Gauteng, is set to be announced as the province's.

Police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole are expected to make the announcement on Wednesday.

An official in the Gauteng police department who asked not to be named told Sowetan that Mawela has already occupied the office left vacant by Lieutenant-General Deliwe De Lange.

“He [Mawela] has taken up office and has met with most of his staff,” said the official. “His appointment was announced internally last week, but he will be announced to the public during this course of this week.”