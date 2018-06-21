Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange has been asked to leave her post.

In an interview with the publication‚ De Lange confirmed that national police management had approached her to leave.

Her last day‚ she says‚ is June 29.

A career police officer‚ known as a corruption buster and someone who takes no nonsense‚ De Lange‚ who joined the police in 1983‚ said it was a "sad day".

"I had so much still left to do. There is a lot that one can do in two years‚ which is the time I still had left in my post. I still wanted to do a lot‚ but the national office approached me and asked me to leave."

De Lange declined to say why she had been asked to leave.

"I agreed with police management and they will now look for someone else to occupy the post."