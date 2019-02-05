Good start to life at Chilli Boys has Larsen drooling

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is thrilled with his team's progress since he took over the reins and has now set his sights on greater success.

The Chilli Boys are unbeaten in his three matches at the helm so far. They beat Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns, drew 1-1 away to Baroka on Sunday.

The former Golden Arrows coach said if they can maintain their form, any talk of relegation will be in the past.

"For a team that was losing every week, there is a huge improvement in our results and performance," Larsen said.

"The fighting spirit in the club is back, and it's strong. We knew it was not going to be easy but, like I said to the players before the game, we need to go away to difficult venues and get results.

"The result might not always be a win, but if we keep adding points on the board this team won't get relegated."