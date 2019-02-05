Good start to life at Chilli Boys has Larsen drooling
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is thrilled with his team's progress since he took over the reins and has now set his sights on greater success.
The Chilli Boys are unbeaten in his three matches at the helm so far. They beat Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns, drew 1-1 away to Baroka on Sunday.
The former Golden Arrows coach said if they can maintain their form, any talk of relegation will be in the past.
"For a team that was losing every week, there is a huge improvement in our results and performance," Larsen said.
"The fighting spirit in the club is back, and it's strong. We knew it was not going to be easy but, like I said to the players before the game, we need to go away to difficult venues and get results.
"The result might not always be a win, but if we keep adding points on the board this team won't get relegated."
The draw has seen the Chilli Boys move up to 14th position on the log with 16 points, but still not out of trouble.
They are level on points with second-from-bottom Free State Stars, although they are ahead by virtue of a superior goal difference.
"We are out of the bottom two and now we can target the teams directly above us. I am very proud of the fighting spirit of the boys," said Larsen.
"We have not changed our team for three successive games and that says a lot about the consistency in our performances and results.
"So, I am happy with the point. Three points would have been better. I thought goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was outstanding, he covered for them [Baroka] very well on three or four occasions."