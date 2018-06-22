Gauteng's police commissioner is to be replaced but it is unclear whether she volunteered to quit the service or was given the push.

Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange told the publication earlier this week that she had been asked to vacate her post. But the South African Police Service (SAPS) has denied that‚ saying instead that she had opted for early retirement of her own accord.

"During engagements with Lt Gen De Lange‚ management provided her with three options for redeployment in line with her previous experience‚” said Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

“However‚ she opted for early retirement in terms of section 35 of the South African Police Service Act 1995.

“The options that were discussed with her are still open despite the fact that‚ at the time‚ she volunteered for early retirement and those processes have been finalised."