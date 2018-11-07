Former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange and four other people implicated in a tender fraud relating to the supply of police blue lights were granted bail by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

De Lange‚ Vimpie Phineas Manthata‚ Ramahlaphi Johannes Mokwena‚ James Ramanjalum and Nombhuruza Napo are accused of procurement irregularities amounting to R80m. They face charges of fraud‚ forgery and uttering.

Manthata was granted R50‚000 bail‚ De Lange‚ Napo and Mokwena were released on R20‚000 bail and Ramanjalum was granted R15‚000 bail. Their case was postponed to March 29 2019.