South Africa

Zimbabweans protest against vice-president being treated in SA hospital

By Naledi Shange - 04 February 2019 - 20:19
Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga is rumoured to being treated at a South African hospital.
Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga is rumoured to being treated at a South African hospital.
Image: Wilfred Kajese / AFP

Zimbabweans on Monday staged a protest outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town to demand that their vice-president Constantino Chiwenga does not get treated there.

According to hospital management‚ however‚ Chiwenga is not a patient there.

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said: "In honour of our commitment to patient confidentiality‚ we cannot discuss patient details. However‚ we can confirm that he was not - or currently is not - an in-patient at the hospital.

"While we understand the concern of the Zimbabwean community‚ we need to balance this with the rights of other patients to receive care."

Asked whether there were any disruptions at the hospital due to the protest‚ Jacobs said this was not the case‚ but it was nonetheless unpleasant to have protests outside the facility.

He called on the Zimbabwean community to rather direct their queries and concerns to Zimbabwean authorities.

Chiwenga was reportedly rushed to a South African hospital for medical treatment. It is unclear what ailment he is apparently suffering from.

Many took to social media to express their views on Chiwenga allegedly receiving treatment in the country. Some accused him of having a hand in what they deemed to be Zimbabwe's crippled healthcare system - and called for him to be subjected to the same medical treatment that ordinary Zimbabweans are offered.

"While we understand the concern of the Zimbabwean community‚ we need to balance this with the rights of other patients to receive care."

Asked whether there were any disruptions at the hospital due to the protest‚ Jacobs said this was not the case‚ but it was nonetheless unpleasant to have protests outside the facility.

He called on the Zimbabwean community to rather direct their queries and concerns to Zimbabwean authorities.

No doctors at Christmas for crisis-hit Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans will wake up to an unprecedented Christmas Day after government suspended 550 striking doctors, while those who remained at work withdrew ...
News
1 month ago

Chiwenga was reportedly rushed to a South African hospital for medical treatment. It is unclear what ailment he is apparently suffering from.

Many took to social media to express their views on Chiwenga allegedly receiving treatment in the country. Some accused him of having a hand in what they deemed to be Zimbabwe's crippled healthcare system - and called for him to be subjected to the same medical treatment that ordinary Zimbabweans are offered.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X