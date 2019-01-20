'Coligny eyewitness lied about race attack' - report

The only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a bakkie has apparently admitted he lied, according to a report in the Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport.

The newspaper said it had access to a recording where Bonakele Pakisi says he lied when he testified against Pieter Doorewaard, 27, and Phillip Schutte, 34, who will soon be sentenced for the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu, 16, in April 2017.

His killing plunged the North West town into turmoil, with racial tensions causing chaos. Shops were plundered and buildings were set alight after Moshoeu was caught and killed by the two white men for stealing sunflowers.

But now a preacher from a town in Mahikeng, Paul Morule, has told Rapport that Pakisi had admitted to him he had lied and that he could no longer stay silent about it.

However, Morule is employed by Pieter Karsten, who is the uncle of Doorewaard, one of the convicted men.