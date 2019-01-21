WATCH | Shock and outrage over church 'abuse' video

Congregants of Endumisweni Faith Mission church have spoken out about their experiences.

Video footage of what appears to be a woman beating two girls has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling on officials to take action.

DispatchLIVE reported that the woman beating the young girls is a church leader at the Endumisweni Faith Mission in Mdantsane, near East London. The two girls in the video footage, which has since gone viral, spoke to DispatchLIVE about the incident.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE