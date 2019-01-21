South Africa

WATCH | Shock and outrage over church 'abuse' video

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 21 January 2019 - 18:29
More people have come forward to detail their experiences in the church.
Image: phartisan/123RF

Congregants of Endumisweni Faith Mission church have spoken out about their experiences.

Video footage of what appears to be a woman beating two girls has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling on officials to take action.

DispatchLIVE reported that the woman beating the young girls is a church leader at the Endumisweni Faith Mission in Mdantsane, near East London. The two girls in the video footage, which has since gone viral, spoke to DispatchLIVE about the incident.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

They said they were being punished for a short video they had posted on WhatsApp in which they were seen dancing at a shopping centre.

DispatchLIVE reported that at least 15 other members of the church have come forward since the video emerged, detailing their experiences at the church.

As the video made its rounds on Twitter, people accused the church of being a cult and called for action. 

