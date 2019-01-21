WATCH | Shock and outrage over church 'abuse' video
Congregants of Endumisweni Faith Mission church have spoken out about their experiences.
Video footage of what appears to be a woman beating two girls has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling on officials to take action.
DispatchLIVE reported that the woman beating the young girls is a church leader at the Endumisweni Faith Mission in Mdantsane, near East London. The two girls in the video footage, which has since gone viral, spoke to DispatchLIVE about the incident.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE
@AdvBarryRoux there's a lot of exposing waiting to happen here. Ngcobo "7 Angels Church" kinda vibes. This is in Mdantsane, East London Zone 8. The cult is called "Endumisweni Faith Mission" pic.twitter.com/TnjeptdUBl— Finbar McTeague (@Finbar_McTeague) January 19, 2019
They said they were being punished for a short video they had posted on WhatsApp in which they were seen dancing at a shopping centre.
DispatchLIVE reported that at least 15 other members of the church have come forward since the video emerged, detailing their experiences at the church.
As the video made its rounds on Twitter, people accused the church of being a cult and called for action.
This is abuse. The child is crying and begging for forgiveness kanti kufuneka kuthiweni?— Olza (@Olwethuster) January 19, 2019
Justice is needed for this young lady..Church elder you not God!— Ndzwaiba Lungisa (@NdzwaibaL) January 19, 2019
What a violent way of punishing a "demon"....very unholy conduct...I am lost for words...poor little girl....so this confirms that even us woman we abuse woman...so we must a have a day heighten awareness of young woman being abused by old woman....— SmartPrincessyomZulu (@SmaZuluPrincess) January 20, 2019
Yhuuu hayi itrongo imfanele kodwa loSisi ngekhe... And I guess they are not her biological kids. #Endumisweni— Pilz (@Pilz2017) January 20, 2019