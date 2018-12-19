Pastor charged for assaulting his girlfriend

A Free State pastor has been arrested and charged with common assault after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday.

Pastor Rorisang Komako of Work of the Kingdom of God appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court in the Free State on Tuesday for allegedly beating his 26-year-old girlfriend.

He was released on bail.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mmako Mophiring said the couple had an argument after Komako refused to let the woman return to Johannesburg.

He said a case of common assault was opened against the pastor.

The girlfriend, who did not want to be named, said she was invited by the minister to a youth service.

"I arrived in Qwaqwa around 1pm in the afternoon on Saturday and booked at the hotel together with my sister because I was meant to leave the next day after the main church service.”

She said after the service on Sunday, Komako left the church and said he had something he needed to attend to and told her to go and wait at the hotel so that he could drive her home later.

“He then arrived very late, around 9 pm in the night, and I told him I had to return to Johannesburg because I was working the next day but he refused to take me home,” said the woman.